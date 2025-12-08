10 held after fight erupts at Pilar Jharkhand Day event

Panaji: Agassaim police have arrested 10 persons—one from Chhattisgarh and nine from Jharkhand—for allegedly creating a ruckus and fighting in a public place, disturbing the peace during a musical event organised on the eve of Jharkhand Day at a ground belonging to an educational institution in Pilar on Sunday. They have also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing police.

Police said Suraj Lohra (25), a native of Jharkhand, organised the music event. A fight reportedly broke out between the organisers and members of the event. Police said the accused—Lohra, Raju Sahu, Ravi Oraoa, Suraj Nath Chawan, Arwind Kullu, Pradip Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sitender Oraoa, Gangadhar Das and Aryan Singh—along with unknown persons, created a public nuisance by shouting, fighting and engaging in threatening and disorderly behaviour.

They allegedly damaged the sound system, stage and other items set up for the event, and assaulted the owner of the music system.

When confronted, the accused allegedly refused to comply with lawful directions and began pelting stones, causing injuries to police personnel at the spot. Police said the accused used criminal force against officers while they were discharging their duties.