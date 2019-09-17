10 passengers injured in Raia bus accident

Margao: Around 32 passengers on a Ponda-bound bus had a miraculous escape after the bus went off the road after bouncing off a pothole on the freshly hotmixed Raia-Loutolim stretch of the highway.

Around 10 passengers escaped with minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment at Hospicio Hospital Margao and ID hospital, Ponda.

Giving an account of the incident the driver of the bus Mahesh Bajantri said the incident happened at around 2.15 pm when the bus was heading to Ponda at Ambora. The driver lost control of the vehicle after the vehicle went into a deep pothole and the steering rod snapped due to the impact.

Giving an account of the incident he said that two tippers were parked on the side of the road which forced him to go towards the centre of the road. He said he suddenly realised that there was a huge pothole and while trying to dodge the pothole, unsuccessfully the front wheel hit the pothole.

The impact was such that the steering rod gave way and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Maina-Curtorim police said that around 32 passengers including 15-20 women were travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident, admitting that the casualties could have been more had minors were travelling. The police said that locals intervened and helped in the rescue operations.

He said that the passengers managed to escape unhurt and came out of the vehicle by breaking open the windscreen of the bus and the emergency exit.

As per information two passengers Mahesh Bajanti (27) and Sanjay Melekar (21) were brought to Hospicio hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.

The police registered a case of rough and negligent driving against the driver of the bus while further investigation is in progress.