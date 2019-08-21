13 bidders shortlisted for August 22 e-auction of ore

Panaji: Thirteen bidders have been registered by the mining department as eligible for the 22nd e-auction of ore, scheduled to be held on August 22.

Over five million tonne of ore has been put up for auction by the department of mines.

The eligible bidders shortlisted are Sesa Sterlite, V M Salgaoncar & Bros, Timblo Enterprises, Timblo Private Limited, Dinar Tarcar Resources and units such as JSW Steel, Bagadiya Brothers, Kalinga Industries, A S Exports and Imports, Seabird Marine Services, Blue Globe Exports, Agarwal Minerals and Faldesai Mines and Minerals.

The department of mines has permitted the eligible bidders to take a maximum of 12 samples of the ore of not more than 100 grams each from the e-auction lots lying at jetties, ports and stock yards for inspection prior to the bidding. The collection of the samples is as per the e-auction procedure laid down by the Supreme Court in its orders dated November 11, 2013 and April 24, 2014.

E-auction of the ore will be resumed in the state after a gap of over two years. The previous e-auction – the 21st auction – was held in the state in May 2017.

The e-auction is conducted through Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC). Prospective bidders have to make an advance transfer of Rs 1 lakh for bidding upto 5,000 metric tonne of ore and multiple of Rs 1 lakh for every additional bidding of 5,000 metric tonne and Rs 50 lakh for unlimited bidding.

The state’s mining industry has been shut since March 2018 due to the Supreme Court order that quashed 88 mining leases. With the intention of restarting mining, the government has decided to resume the e-auction of ore.