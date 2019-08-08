150 evacuated, houses collapse, villages turn into rivers

Houses collapsed, vehicles damaged, roads have become rivers. And over 150 people were evacuated on Wednesday as the incessant rain simply refused to stop on the fourth day. The situation in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra is worse than this. Many people died while whole villages were submerged.

One Goan was on the way to Belgaum when his car got washed away at Jamboti. Due to landslides leading to blocking off roads through the ghats, imports of fish, vegetables and milk have been affected.

It is literally a flood-type situation in many parts of Goa, especially Sal in Bicholim, Revoda, Kamurli and Mencurem in Bardez and Ibrampur in Pedne, mainly because all the four gates of Tillari dam were opened.

