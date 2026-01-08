152 dacoites, burglars on Goa police radar

Amresh Parab

Panaji

As many as 152 criminals involved in offences such as dacoities, robberies, burglaries etc. are on the radar of Goa police, who will constantly track the activities of such individuals with an aim of holding them back from committing crime.

Sources in the police told The Navhind Times that the strategy is a part of ‘proactive policing’ implemented in order to curb such incidents from happening in

the state.

Research Unit (RU) of Goa Crime Branch police has readied a ‘profiling’ of 152 criminals involved in property-related offences like robberies, burglaries and dacoities of which 65 criminals are from Goa, while 87 are from 14 other states.

Sources in the police said the profiling has been done after analysing crime data of five years. The profiling provides crime trends and vital clues to the field units to take appropriate action, a police officer said.

The move gains importance in view of the three sensational dacoities that rocked the state last year. Police managed to achieve a breakthrough in the Baina dacoity case wherein six implicated individuals, including the main accused, all from Odisha, were arrested.

However, the main accused in the Dona Paula and Mapusa dacoity cases, Bangladeshi nationals (two different groups), are still at large, with the police managing to nab only their accomplices. One accused has been arrested in connection with the Dona Paula case, while two accused have been nabbed by the police in connection with the Mapusa dacoity.

A senior police officer said cops will track activities and movements of such criminals. “The task will be to keep a check on these criminals so that they do not commit any such crimes or get involved in any criminal activities,” said the officer. Sources said the criminals will desist from crime once they know that they are under the constant

watch of police.

“Local police will monitor the activities of criminals residing in Goa, while in case of criminals from outside the state who are on our radar, we will seek assistance of the police concerned in those respective states,” said the officer. He said a different strategy is employed in case of criminals from outside the country.

It may be noted that last year, as part of its strategic crackdown on drug menace, 54 drug peddlers were on the radar of Goa police and their activities were monitored round the clock.

Sources said the ‘crackdown plan’ on drug menace was chalked out by Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar on whose instructions a list of major drug peddlers in the state (which included local, Indian and foreign nationals) was finalised.

Police officials had claimed that the move had resulted in the state witnessing a record seizure of drugs in 2025 compared to the previous years. Drugs worth over Rs 78.45 crore were seized last year, while in 2024, police had seized narcotics worth Rs 9.81 crore.