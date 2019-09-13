16th edition of 3rd oldest tournament kicks off in 50th year, today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The 16th Goa Police Football Cup 2019 will kick start the Goa Football Association (GFA) football season with all twelve teams of the Goa Professional league (GPL) competing for the Rs three lakh prize money to be enjoyed by the winners and runners up.

The Goa Police Cup, the third oldest championship for senior division clubs, will see twelve teams participating with four teams – Dempo SC, Salgaocar FC, FC Goa and Sporting Clube de Goa – having been given a bye.

Churchill Brothers FC play Panjim Footballers; Calangute Association play Sesa Football Academy; Velsao SC play Guardian Angel and Vasco SC play Corps of Signals in the first knock out round at four different venues at 4.00 pm.

The Goa Police Cup started in 1968 and was the third tournament – the first being the First Division League and Taca Goa the second – and through the records provided by Goa Police SC, the first edition in 1968 was won by Vasco Sports Club. The last edition of the cup was lifted by Sporting Clube de Goa.

The twelve teams have been divided into four groups and the winner of each qualifies for the semifinals.

“The Police Cup has always been a link between the police and public. Through this tournament we have always tried to break barriers between the police and the public and football has always been a great tool,” Superintendent of Police, Bosco George told The Navhind Times. “There have been some great matches between the best clubs from Goa and I am sure the tournament in its fiftieth year will get the best of football together,” added George.