17 Goa accidents claim 18 lives in Oct

NT Reporter | Panaji

Seventeen fatal accidents claimed 18 lives across the state in October, states the monthly motor accident statistics released by the Directorate of Transport.

As per the data, North Goa reported eight fatal crashes, while South Goa registered nine.

The fatalities included nine riders and three pillion riders. One driver also lost his life, along with four pedestrians. A lone cyclist was also among the victims.

Officials said that while the overall number of accidents has remained relatively steady, fatalities are linked to speeding, distracted driving and poor adherence to safety norms.