2.9k Goans trained under PMKVY as skilling focus shifts to jobs

NT Reporter Panaji

Over 2,900 candidates in the state have been skilled under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in the last five years.

In a reply to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister for State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said that under PMKVY 4.0, the focus is to empower the trained candidates to choose their varied career path and they are suitably oriented for the same through On-Job Training (OJT) embedded industry relevant skill courses.

He said that various steps have been taken to enhance employability of candidates under PMKVY 4.0 which include aligning job roles with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) including employability skills modules, imparting new age skills like training in emerging technologies like AI, ML, AR/VR, 3D printing, green economy sectors, etc, industry engagement by collaborating with major employers and industries to enhance the skilling ecosystem and align training with industry needs, flexible curriculum offering customisable training programmes in partnership with various stakeholders and promotion of vernacular languages by ensuring that training materials are available in both English and Hindi, with translations into regional languages for better understating of candidates of training content.

“Under PMKVY, placements were tracked in the short-term training (STT) component in the first three versions of the Scheme. Under PMKVY 4.0, which is under implementation since FY 2022-23, the focus is to empower our trained candidates to choose their varied career path and they are suitably oriented for the same through OJT embedded industry relevant skill courses,” Chaudhary said in the reply.