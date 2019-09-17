2 booked for assaulting 51-yr-old man at Taleigao

Panaji: The Panaji police have registered an FIR against two on charges of allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old man at Taleigao.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening police said, adding that a complaint in this regard was lodged by Mario De Souza from Taleigao.

Police informed that the offence has been registered against Manoj Govali and Vinita Palyekar, from Taleigao.

Referring to the complaint, the police said that the accused persons with their common intention assaulted the complainant with slap, kicks which left him with a broken finger. The accused also threatened to kill if he complains to the police.

Referring to the motive the police said that the complainant had filed a complaint against Palyekar before the Taleigao Panchayat regarding an alleged illegal construction.