2 booked for cheating man out of Rs 5 lakh with false job promise

Panaji: The Porvorim Police have registered a case of cheating against two persons for allegedly du-

ping a South Goa resident of Rs 5 lakh by falsely promising him employment abroad.

According to the complaint filed by Baban Gawade, a resident of Calvaddo in Varca, the amount was paid between September 2024 and December this year through a combination of cash transactions and digital payments.

Despite receiving the full payment, the accused persons allegedly failed to provide the promised job opportunity, and when a refund was sought, the duo refused.

The complaint, lodged on Friday evening, names Dennis Carvalho, whose office is located in Porvorim, and Rahul Bhagadkar, a resident of Mumbai, as the accused.

The Porvorim Police Station registered a case under Section 318(4) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.