2 booked for illegal extraction of boulders

Vasco: The Vasco police on late Thursday evening informed that they have registered an offence against official of Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) and owner of Kamala Prasad Quarry for their alleged involvement in illegal extraction of laterite boulders.

The police officer Ritesh Tari said that the complaint in this regard has been lodged by technical assistant, directorate of mines and geology Jitendra Veluskar, stating that prior to October 3, the alleged accused who is the official of DBL and the owner of Kamala Prasad Quarry under survey no 61/1 of Dabolim Village of Mormugao taluka with their common intention without any valid permission of competent authority carried out illegal extraction of laterite boulders and committed theft of minor mineral, thereby causing a loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 3,56,900.

In this connection, the Vasco police registered an offence under Sec 3 and Sec 62 of Goa Daman and Minor Mineral Concession Rules 1985 and Sec 379 read with Sec 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of Vasco PI Nilesh Rane and deputy superintendent of police Vasco Sunita Sawant.