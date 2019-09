Two bus accidents were reported in the last 24 hours. And because fo potholes an ddug up roads. On Monday, one bus carrying 22 passengers plunged into paddy fields at Raia trying to escape potholes injuring 15 of them. Injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In another incident passenger bus travelling from Panaji to Ponda stand fell on its side after the back wheel of the bus got trapped in a huge trench that was dug along the roadside for laying cables by a mobile company.