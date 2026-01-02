2-day exhibition ASTURI ’26 to begin in Panaji today

Special Correspondent

Panaji

ASTURI 2026, a two-day exhibition will be organised by the Women’s Wing of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at Azad Maidan in the city on January 3 and January 4.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by the renowned actress, Varsha Usgaonkar as the chief guest.

The event will also be participated by Rohit Monserrate, the City Mayor and Premraj Shirodkar, the director of rural development. Pratima Dhond, the president of GCCI will remain present on the occasion.

ASTURI is an annual event providing a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs to showcase and promote a diverse range of products.

The exhibition will bring together local entrepreneurs as well as participants from neighbouring states, celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The exhibition will be open for the public from 10 am to 8 pm on both days.

In addition to the inaugural and closing ceremonies, the event will feature several programmes and competitions, including a healthy dessert competition, fancy dress competition and a comedy show by John D’Silva.

On the second day, there will be a drawing competition for children, followed by an Antakshari duet competition, a Zumba session and the crowning of ASTURI Queen 2026.