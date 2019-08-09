2 die after being swept away by flooded river waters

Valpoi: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Thursday that a person from Karanzol, Sattari, has been reportedly washed away by flood waters in the Jamboti village near Belagavi, and the Karnataka government has been informed about the same.

In another incident, a resident of Sattari met a watery grave on Thursday after being swept away by the flooded Satre river in Derode village, located at a distance of around 14 km from Valpoi.

Valpoi police said that one Subhash Chorlekar (25), resident of Derode, went missing on Wednesday evening. According to Subhash’s relatives, Subhash was travelling towards Kodal on his motorcycle along with his friend.

The relatives informed the police that due to a sudden rise in the water level of the Satre river, the rider Subhash lost control over his bike on a flooded bridge over the river and both, the rider and the pillion rider were pulled into the river water by the strong current.

Though Subhash’s friend managed to swim across and save his life, Subhash, however, was swept away by the rough waters and got drowned.

Subhash’s body was traced in the river on Thursday evening after a massive search operation carried out by the locals, who later informed the police.