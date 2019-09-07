2 held in separate drugs raids in city

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In two separate raids, Panaji town police arrested two persons for possessing contraband drugs.

In the first case, one Hanumanta Karbimann, aged 22 from Kevnem-Taleigao was arrested from along DB Marg, Campal ground while in the second case, Sandesh Kutkar from Panchwadi-Shiroda-Ponda was arrested from Miramar on Thursday.

Police sub-inspector Rahul Naik, who is investigating the case relating to Hanumanta, stated that he was caught red-handed for being in possession 180 grams of drugs suspected to be ganja worth approximately Rs 36,000.

The police attached the same under panchanama, arrested Hanumanta and lodged him in Panaji town police station lock-up after medical examination. Subhash Gaonkar is investigating the case.

Aditya Velip also attached to the Panaji town police station caught Sandesh Kutkar aged 24, from Miramar on Thursday while in possession of 110 grams of contraband drugs suspected to be ganja worth approximately Rs 22,000. He was caught from near a famous hotel at Miramar.

In this connection, offences have been registered under Section 20(b) (ii) of NDPS Act against the duo.