2 Porvorim road stretches to be closed

Panaji: In view of the under-construction flyover work on the Mapusa-Panaji road, the government has announced closure of two stretches of the National Highway-66 in Porvorim from January 2, 2026, to March 2, 2026, for all types of vehicles.

The stretches to be closed for traffic are from Pier 16 near the ODP Road to Pier 20 near Damian de Goa and from Pier 61 near Kadamba restaurant to Pier 55 near O’Coqueiro junction.

According to the notification, one lane will remain open for traffic from Mapusa to Panaji, while heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities will not be allowed on the ODP Road from the Mapusa side. Dedicated lanes will be kept for emergency vehicles.

The under-construction flyover contractor has been directed to deploy traffic marshals at diversion points and provide cranes, under traffic police supervision, to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The notification states that all proposed diversion routes should be in a motorable condition and sufficient illumination should be made available along the route. It further states that all wild vegetation along the route should be removed and the height of electrical cables should be maintained sufficiently.

Transportation of the under-construction flyover segments should not be carried out during day time, the notification states. The contractor has also been asked to provide cranes, which shall be supervised by police inspector of the traffic cell, Porvorim, to remove vehicles that break down so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The road closure order has been issued by North Goa District Collector Ankit Yadav on the recommendation of Superintendent of Police (Traffic), North Goa.