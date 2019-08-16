2 water pipelines ‘damaged’as retaining wall collapses

NT NETWORK

Ponda

A portion of the retaining wall built along the Curti-Khandepar stretch of the Ponda-Belgaum highway collapsed on Thursday, thereby damaging the two major water pipelines which supply water from Opa water treatment plant to Tiswadi and parts of Ponda taluka.

With the pipelines getting damaged, there will be restricted water supply to entire Tiswadi taluka and parts of Ponda till August 17, said PWD officials.

“There is a major breakdown of 900 mm diameter pipeline and 750 mm diameter pipeline at Curti-Khandepar,” mentions the statement issued by the PWD, adding that water supply to Ponda (Banastari, Bhoma, Marcel) and Tiswadi besides adjoining villages, Goa Medical College and all defence establishments has been affected, and so there will restricted supply to these places till August 17.

As per the available information, the incident occurred at around 8.30 am on Thursday, at Curti Khandepar – a 6-metre portion of the newly constructed retaining wall collapsed.

The retaining wall is a part of the Ponda-Belgaum highway road widening project.

According to Rashi Shirodkar, engineer of PWD’s water division, the entire base on which the pipelines were placed has collapsed with the retaining wall, and repairing both the pipelines will be a difficult task due to the height of the retaining wall.

“It will take almost 2-3 days to repair the pipelines and resume the water supply,” Shirodkar said while speaking to this daily.

Following the incident, Ponda MLA Ravi Naik inspected the collapsed wall and alleged that the incident has happened due to sub-standard construction work.

“It is not just because of the heavy rain, but due to the poor quality of work by the contractor, which led to this incident,” Naik said.