2 women injured in fire at Revora flat; short-circuit suspected

NT Reporter | Mapusa

Two women were injured in a fire that broke out in a second-floor flat in Revora.

The exact cause is unknown, though a short-circuit in the air conditioning unit is suspected. Mapusa fire personnel estimated losses at Rs 5 lakh.

Mapusa fire station received a call around 7.20 am reporting a blaze in the flat.

At the time of the fire, two women tenants—Kanchan Asudali (23) of Bengaluru and Priya Sen (25) of Bihar— were asleep. Smoke filled the flat after the air conditioner unit caught fire, waking them as they struggled to breathe. Alert neighbours evacuated both the women, and a local resident sustained minor injuries during the rescue. The women were taken to North Goa District Hospital, Mapusa in 108 ambulances.

Colvale police conducted the panchanama, and has begun further investigation.