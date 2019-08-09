200 families affected in Bardez

Mapusa: Following the release of water from the Tillari dam, River Chapora has swelled resulting in flooding of areas of Camurlim, Nadora, Revora, Colvale and Pirna villages in Bardez taluka with over 200 families being affected.

Camurlim has been the worst affected with more than 150 families suffering due to a surge in the water level.

The residents of these villages residing along the river bank have been already inconvenienced by the incessant rains since the last couple of days and to add to their sufferings, the release of water from Tillari dam has now led to increase in water level of the Chapora river forcing them to move to safer places.

In Camurlim, the worst-affected village in Bardez, river water entered houses and the village was submerged, with canoes remaining the only mode to move around. Around 400 plus locals were evacuated and taken to Shri Devi Sateri temple and Shri Poreshwar temple at Tar by locals and government authorities.

In Revora, around 35 families have been affected as water has entered their houses and cultivated fields. In Colvale and Pirna, roads and cultivated fields are completely submerged.