2024 Mala pit death: GHRC blames rider for negligence

Panaji : The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) has closed the suo motu proceeding initiated after the death of Ayush Halarnkar (21) who fell into an excavation pit at Mala, Panaji, during Smart City works on January 1, 2024.

In its final order issued on December 5, the Commission held that no human rights violations were committed by the agencies involved.

The proceeding was launched after newspaper reports highlighted the incident.

Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd, the Public Works Department, contractor Creative Entrepreneurs LLP and the Panaji Police Station were named as respondents, while the victim’s father, Rupesh Halarnkar, intervened in the case.

After examining material from all parties, GHRC framed three questions: whether safety precautions at the site were adequate, whether the accident resulted from rash and negligent driving, and whether the rider was under the influence of alcohol.

The commission stated that “all the 3 issues arising in the present matter need to be answered in the affirmative”.

CCTV footage from Smart City Panaji formed a key part of the findings.

The order noted that the deceased “sustained head injuries in the self-vehicular accident” while riding his motorcycle.

It recorded that “the rider is not seen wearing a helmet and without applying the brakes of his motorcycle, at high speed, he directly banged on the barricades which were placed in front of the sewerage pit”.

Photographs submitted by the contractor showed caution boards, barricades and shoring at the site.

The commission said these images demonstrated adequate safety measures, adding that the motorcycle broke through the barricades, revealing the rider’s “recklessness and negligence”.

PWD had issued a show-cause notice to the contractor, but the contractor replied that safety protocols were followed.