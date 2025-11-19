Indian mission in Jeddah sets up camp office in Madina after bus tragedy

PTI | Dubai

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Madina to assist the families of Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the mission said on Tuesday.

Forty-four Indians, including 42 from Telangana, were killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in the wee hours of Monday.

The local authorities had confirmed that there is one Indian survivor, and he is undergoing medical treatment.

In a social media post, the Consulate said it has set up the camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of Indians who died in the accident.

In a separate post, the mission said Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri met Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the lone survivor of the accident, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madina.

“Concerned hospital authorities have informed that the best possible medical care is being provided to him. Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery,” it said.

Meanwhile, Iran has expressed condolences to the families of the Indian pilgrims who died in the road accident in Saudi Arabia.

In a social media post, Iran’s Foreign Affairs

ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei conveyed

his condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of India.

The spokesperson “prayed to Almighty God for divine mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, and for a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.”