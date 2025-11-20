900 youth to serve as 1st responders under National Disaster Scheme

NT Reporter

Panaji

Nine-hundred ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ volunteers in Goa will act as first responders during disaster response, relief and rehabilitation operations, strengthening the state’s emergency capability.

The Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has begun training the volunteers in phases at two centres — the Regional Training Centre at the fire force headquarters (North Goa district) and the Curchorem fire station (South Goa district).

Fire officials said the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme is a flagship national initiative to build community-based disaster preparedness. Officials said the seven-day training includes essential skills such as disaster management basics, disaster preparedness, search and rescue, earthquake safety, flood, cyclone and tsunami response, medical first aid, rope rescue and improvised techniques, and flood rescue exercises.

Fire and Emergency Services director Nitin V Raiker inaugurated the training programme.

He encouraged volunteers to participate wholeheartedly, saying the skills gained would not only help society but also contribute to nation-building.

“The training will greatly benefit the volunteers in their personal lives, instilling confidence, discipline, and readiness to respond during any emergency,” Raiker said.

Raiker said that once trained, volunteers will serve as a vital support system during any disaster in the state, enhancing Goa’s resilience.

Officials said 900 community volunteers have been enrolled from four major youth organisations — National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Present at the inaugural event were Captain Sumeet Sinha, Commanding Officer, No. 1 Goa NU NCC, Mapusa; deputy director (Admin) Pundalik Parab; divisional officer (North Zone) Shripad Gawas; and assistant divisional officer (North Zone) Bosco Ferrao.