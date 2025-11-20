Major blaze guts Zuari Nagar scrapyard; fire personnel battle flames for hours

NT Reporter

Vasco

A major fire broke out at

a scrapyard in Zuari

Nagar early Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale emergency response from fire brigades across the region.

The blaze, reported at around 3.15 am, was so intense that engines from Verna, Vasco, Margao, Panaji, Goa Shipyard, Mormugao Port Authority and Paradip Phosphate were rushed to the spot to assist in firefighting

operations.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before finally bringing it under control by morning. However, smoke continued to rise from the site through the day.

According to Vasco Station Fire Officer Dilip Bicholkar, the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, though a short circuit is suspected.

The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire scrapyard within minutes.

Fire crews remained stationed at the scrapyard until evening, using an excavator to overturn smouldering debris while simultaneously dousing it with water to prevent the fire from reigniting.

Authorities said the continued presence of smoke required constant monitoring, with personnel taking precautionary measures to ensure no further outbreak occurred.