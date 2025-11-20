Police to adopt new strategy to foil crimes

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the Goa police will adopt a new strategy primarily aimed at crime prevention.

Sources said that while discussing various policing issues at a crime review meeting Sawant reprimanded police officials over the rising incidents of crime, and sought total dedication towards duty.

He said that apart from crime detection it is important to focus on implementing crime prevention measures.

Sawant chaired the meeting at the Goa police gazetted officers hall in Altinho, Panaji.

The Chief Minister also said the police will strategically monitor persons having criminal background, adding that the police have been asked to do whatever that needs to be done to instill fear in criminals.

On the Vasco dacoity case, Sawant hoped that the police will achieve a breakthrough.

“Today we reviewed the law and order situation in the state. Strict instructions have been issued to police officials. Henceforth such things (major crimes including dacoities) should not recur,” Sawant said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

He said, “Focus is on crime prevention and ways to do it. There was discussion on the matter. I sought suggestions from police officers, and finally decided what action is to be taken.”

Sawant said that stress was laid on intense night patrolling with changes in beat policing and a different policing strategy.

“Various decisions have been taken, and they will be implemented,” Sawant disclosed. He also said road accidents and measures to be adopted were also discussed at the meeting.

When asked if more needs to be done apart from the invocation of the stringent National Security Act, the Chief Minister said, “The police have been asked to do whatever that needs to be done to instill fear in criminals.”

Persons with criminal background will be under the radar of the Goa police, who will strategically monitor such people, he said.

Director General of Police Alok Kumar, inspector-general of police KR Chaurasia and other senior police officers of the ranks of SP and DySP, and police inspectors attended the meeting.