21-yr-old held for rape

Panaji: Police have arrested Anil Chalwadi (21) on charges of allegedly raping a woman (22) at Dona Paula. Police said that the complaint was filed by the rape survivor. The survivor is known to the accused since the last couple of years while they were studying informed police.

The incident occurred on August 18 at Dona Paula. The accused is from Vasco and had come to meet the girl at Dona Paula.

The accused had also brought along with him, his friend, however when the incident occurred, his friend was said to be out of the room, informed police.

The accused had also brought liquor which they drank at the place, police said. Referring to the complaint the police said that the accused without the consent of the woman, forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. The accused has been remanded to 7-day police custody, informed

police.