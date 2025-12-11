226 candidates in fray for Zilla Panchayat elections

Panaji: After the withdrawal of 94 nominations, a total of 226 candidates are now in the fray for the North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections, scheduled to be held on December 20.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission on Thursday, 111 candidates are in the fray for 25 constituencies in North Goa Zilla Panchayat and 115 candidates will contest in 25 constituencies of South Goa Zilla Panchayat. This will be the sixth elections in the state for the two district-level rural bodies.

Multi-cornered fights are likely in most of the Zilla Panchayat constituencies except for two, as there are more than three candidates fighting for each seat in both the district-level rural bodies. The counting of votes will be held on December 22.

As per the final list, the number of candidates in the North Goa Zilla Panchayat constituencies includes Arambol (5), Morjim (5), Dhargal (7), Torxem (5), Siolim (6), Colvale (4), Aldona (6), Sirsaim (4), Anjuna (5), Calangute (4), Socorro (5), Reis Magos (4), Penha de Franca (4), St Cruz (4), Taleigao (3), Chimbel (4), Corlim (6), St Lawrence (4), Latambarcem (4), Karapur-Sarvan (5), Maem (4), Pale (2), Honda (3), Querim (3) and Nagargao (5).

In South Goa Zilla Panchayat constituencies, the number of candidates include Usgao-Ganje (4), Betqui-Candola (4), Curti (4), Veling-Priol (4), Queula (2), Borim (5), Shiroda (4), Raia (6), Nuvem (4), Colva (5), Velim (6), Benaulim (4), Davorlim (4), Guirdolim (4), Curtorim (5), Navelim (4), Sanvordem (6), Dharbandora (7), Rivona (3), Xeldem (5), Barcem (4), Cola (3), Poinguinim (7), Sancoale (8) and Cortalim (3).