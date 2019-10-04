23% adolescent Goan girls are anaemic

Rohan Shrivastav | NT

Panaji: The first-ever national micronutrient survey has revealed that the prevalence of anaemia among adolescent girls (10-19 years) in Goa is comparatively more than that in adolescent boys.

The Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) report of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states that a total of 23 per cent girls were found to be anaemic while only six per cent boys were detected to be anaemic in the state.

The survey was carried out from February 2016 to October 2018 in 30 states covering 1.12 lakh children and adolescents (0-19 years) for height and weight measurements and biological samples from 51,029 children (1-19 years).

The figures show that of the total surveyed children and adolescents, anaemia is prevalent among 22 per cent children in Goa in the age group of 1-4 years and 11 per cent in the age group of 5-9 years. The prevalence of anaemia in adolescents (10-19 years of age) including girls and boys was 14 per cent.

The highest iron deficiency was found among Goan adolescents in the age group of 10-19 with 14 per cent, while 12 per cent of the children in the age group of 1-4 years were found to have iron deficiency. Six per cent of the children in the age group of 5-9 years were also found to have iron deficiency.

The survey also revealed that seven per cent of children in the age group of 5-9 years had Vitamin A deficiency which was the highest, followed by four per cent of those in 10-19 years age group and just two per cent in the 1-4 years were found having Vitamin A deficiency.

A total of 14 per cent of adolescents had Vitamin B-12 deficiency whereas children aged 1-4 years and 5-9 years were found with similar levels of vitamin A deficiency at 3 and 4 per cent respectively.

The study shows that children aged 5-9 years and adolescents aged 10-19 year had similar levels of vitamin D deficiency with 23 and 22 respectively however it is four per cent higher than children aged 1-4 years.

Goa is in the top two states of the country along with Tamil Nadu where obesity and overweight are more evident and is on the rise among adolescents.

Lower prevalence of stunting in children under five years of age was found in CNNS for Goa was 20 per cent which is similar to that of the last National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS) data.

The survey also revealed that 6.6 per cent of adolescents were hypertensive (suffering from high blood pressure) in the state.

The study observed that overall wasting trends are declining but still high in children under five years of age. In Goa, the wasting of children below the age of five was found to be 16 per cent in CNNS which is lower as compared to NFHS-4 where it was 22 per cent.

Goa has recorded a drop of four per cent in number of underweight children under five years of age in CNN. The state recorded 20 per cent underweight children as compared to 24 per cent that was recorded in NFHS-4.