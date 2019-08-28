270 penalised for ‘parking’ in areas earmarked for persons with disabilities

Panaji: The Panaji traffic police have penalized as many as 270 motorists for parking in the lots earmarked for persons (riders/drivers) with disabilities in the Panaji city, since January this year.

According to the traffic police, there are 8 such reserved parking lots for drivers/riders with disabilities in the city. “We have identified more such 8 parking lots in the city and have proposed before the District Collector to notify these parking lots,” said Panaji traffic cell in-charge police inspector Brandon D’Souza.

He has urged public to refrain from parking their vehicles in the lots earmarked for persons with disabilities. According to the police this year, they have clamped a total of 270 vehicles that were found parked in parking areas earmarked for persons with disabilities and have penalised the motorists.

D’Souza informed that currently there are reserved parking lots for persons with disabilities one each at KTC bus stand, near social welfare department, near government printing press, Panaji police station, at Inox, near Collectorate building, near electricity Bhavan and also in the city market.

The vehicles of the persons with disabilities can be easily identified especially the two-wheelers while the four wheelers carry a special sticker. Apart from that D’Souza said that in the last few days owing to the strict enforcement against no parking, there is some decrease in such violations. “The two roads in the city such as the 18th June Road and Atmaram Borkar (AB) Road witness most of the no parking violations”, said D’Souza, adding that, “I would like to request public to use the designated parking lots in the city and not to create obstruction for other road users by parking inappropriately. Such vehicles will be clamped”

According to the police, earlier this month, on an average per day around 150 vehicles were being clamped and the drivers were penalised for traffic violation pertaining to obstructive parking or no parking. However, owing to the enforcement, the number has come down to an average of 130 cases per day pertaining to the violation of no parking.

Police said that even the government vehicles are not been spared as a number of government vehicles have also been clamped.

According to the police, there is fear in the minds of the people that if they park in no parking zones or do obstructive parking, then their vehicles will be clamped. As such the violations have decreased to some extent, the police claimed.