281 abandoned vehicles occupy city parking spaces

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Panaji traffic police have identified 281 abandoned vehicles in the city, which are likely be disposed of through auctioning by the authorities.

Out of the 281 vehicles, 165 are two-wheelers, 101 are four-wheelers, four are autorickshaws, three vehicles are good-carrier rickshaws, six are pickups, and there are two tempos.

A police officer said that some of these vehicles are also being used as mini go-downs to store material.

The vehicles have been identified based on their outer appearances. It is evident that these vehicles have remained parked for a long time, occupying parking spaces.

The traffic police have written to the North Goa collector as well as the Corporation of the City of Panaji over the abandoned vehicles.

After going through procedures, the office of the North Goa collector will start disposing of the vehicles through auction.

The vehicles will be picked up by the CCP, and after the procedures are followed the vehicles will be auctioned, the police officer said.

In the past, the authorities had twice carried out auctioning of over 60 vehicles. Although several such vehicles had been identified, some of the vehicles had been later claimed by owners.