281 abandoned vehicles occupy city parking spaces

August 27, 2019 Goa News 1 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Panaji traffic police have identified 281  abandoned vehicles in the city, which  are likely  be disposed of through auctioning by the  authorities.

Out of the 281 vehicles, 165 are two-wheelers, 101 are four-wheelers, four  are autorickshaws, three  vehicles are  good-carrier rickshaws, six  are pickups, and there are two tempos.

A   police officer said  that some of these vehicles are also being used as mini go-downs to store material.

The vehicles have been identified based on their  outer  appearances.   It is evident  that these vehicles have remained parked for a long time, occupying parking spaces.

The traffic police have written to the North Goa collector as well as the Corporation of the City of Panaji over the abandoned vehicles.

After going through procedures, the  office of  the North Goa collector will start disposing of the vehicles through auction.

The vehicles will be picked up by the CCP, and  after the procedures are  followed  the vehicles will be auctioned, the police  officer said.

In  the past, the authorities had twice carried out auctioning of over 60 vehicles. Although several such vehicles had been identified,  some of the vehicles  had been later claimed by owners.

