327 candidates in fray for 50 zilla p’yat seats

Panaji/Margao/ Vasco: A total of 327 candidates have filed nominations for the 50 seats in the North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections scheduled for December 20. Nominations opened on December 1, and Tuesday was the final day for submission. Both North and South ZPs have 25 seats each, marking the sixth elections for the two district-level rural bodies.

According to the State Election Commission, North Goa has received 159 nominations while South Goa has 168. In North Goa, constituencies such as Arambol received six nominations, Morjim seven, Dhargal 12, and Colvale six. Other constituencies like Anjuna and Calangute each received seven nominations, while Taleigao and St Lawrence received five each.

In South Goa, Dharbandora received 10 nominations, Poinguinim 11, Raia and Velim eight each, while Cortalim received four. Other constituencies like Benaulim, Colva and Cola recorded between five and seven nominations.

On the last day of nominations, candidates from political parties and independents filed their papers expressing confidence in winning their seats. Congress’ candidate Luiza Rodrigues for Benaulim said it was her first ZP election and expressed commitment to the party, highlighting residents’ concerns about poor road conditions affecting access, including for ambulances. Party supporters welcomed the choice of a woman candidate, citing it as a step toward women’s empowerment. Congress’ candidates Floriano Fernandes (Davorlim) and Malifa Cardozo (Navelim) also filed nominations. AAP candidates Isaca Fernandes (Velim) and Luis Barreto (Nuvem) submitted nominations, along with independents Maria Luz Rebello (Benaulim) and Nelly Rodrigues (Colva).

On Tuesday, six candidates submitted their forms from Sancoale constituency and two from Cortalim. By the end of the day, Sancoale had received a total of nine nominations and Cortalim four, bringing the total number of candidates from both constituencies in Mormugao taluka to 13.

Among the nominations filed on the last day were AAP’s Alak Naik from Sancoale and BJP’s “substitute” candidate Gaurish Borkar. Independents Dr Kalidas Vaingankar and Rajesh Shetty also filed their papers, along with Trinamool Congress candidate Mariano Rodrigues and independent candidate Shivanand Nagvekar. From Cortalim, RGP’s Angelina Teles and independent Philipina Lucas filed their nominations on Tuesday, taking the final tally to nine nominations in Sancoale and four in Cortalim.