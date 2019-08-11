40% of Curtorim paddy fields inundated

ROQUE DIAS | NT

Margao

Nearly 40 per cent of the cultivated paddy fields in Curtorim have been damaged due to inundation following the incessant rains that lashed the state recently.

Curtorim is the only village in Salcete which has maximum area under paddy cultivation and it is precisely because of the gifted natural water resources in the form of six lakes. The village is known as the granary of Salcete.

“More than one-third of the cultivated paddy fields are under water and damaged. If the rainwater starts receding, then there are hopes for us,” said Joaquim Santano Rodrigues, an agriculturist and chairman of the Curtorim biodiversity management committee.

Another farmer from the village Sebasteao Souza said that wherever transplantation of paddy was undertaken a fortnight ago, the damage could be minor, but the farmers who undertook transplantation two-three days prior to the heavy showers are the worst affected ones.

This reporter personally witnessed several tracts of cultivated paddy fields having turned into huge ‘waterbodies’. Paddy fields at Sirgim alle, Corgurim alle and Ainode were all seen submerged.

“We urge the department of agriculture to carry out inspections of these paddy fields and accordingly compensate the farmers as per the available crop damage schemes,” the farmers collectively said while responding to the reporter’s query as to whether they would approach the department of agriculture for compensation claims.

Though the rain has now shown signs of subsiding, there is still a lot of water in the fields where paddy has been transplanted, at several places in Curtorim and that is worrisome for the farmers.