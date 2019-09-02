4,144 houses in Ponda lack toilet

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda: Even though Goa was officially declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) on Saturday, around 4,144 households in Ponda taluka alone still await a toilet facility.

These households have applied for a toilet under the state government’s scheme of bio-digester toilets. Interestingly, around 75 applications for community toilets too lie pending, with residents awaiting the toilets promised by the state government at reasonable rates.

According to information obtained from the block development office (BDO) in Ponda, the requirement of toilets in 19 village panchayats of Ponda is yet to be fulfilled. The Ponda BDO has received around 4,144 applications for household toilets, while around 75 applications for community toilets from various villages of Ponda.

According to block development officer Milindra Velip, applications for toilets received by his office have been already processed and forwarded to Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) for installation purposes. Velip said that his office is unaware of the exact status of toilet installation, as GWMC is appointed as the nodal agency for providing these toilets.

The state government has assured the citizens to provide bio-digester toilets at reasonable rates. According to information obtained from government agencies, the government’s subsidised rates for the bio-digester toilets are Rs 4,500 for an applicant from general category, Rs 2,500 for applicants from other backward classes and Rs 1,000 for applicants from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories.

Bio-digester is a decomposition mechanised toilet system, which decomposes the human waste in the digester tank using specific high-graded bacteria further converting it into methane and water, discharged further to the desired surface.

The 19 village panchayats in Ponda from where applications for toilets have been received are Bandora, Bethoda, Betuqi-Khandola, Bhoma-Adcolna, Borim, Kundaim, Curti-Khandepar, Durbhat, Panchawadi, Kavlem, Querim, Shiroda, Tivrem, Usgao-Ganjem, Veling-Priol, Verem-Vaghurme, Volvoi, Wadi-Talaulim and Marcaim. The highest number of 479 applications has been received from Shiroda, while the lowest number of 43 applications has been received from Volvoi.

Various temples, community halls, sports clubs and others have applied for community toilets. The Ponda BDO has received around 75 such applications of which the highest number of 11 applications each has been received from Priol and Borim, while no applications have been received from villages like Kundaim, Durbhat, Wadi-Talauli, Volvoi and Tivre-Orgao.

Sources said that the government has directed the GWMC to initially complete the toilet installation process with regard to the applications received in the first phase and then take up the work regarding applications received in the second phase.