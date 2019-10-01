50% cut in road tax proposed

Panaji: In order to give relief to the auto industry that is suffering due to recession, the Goa government has moved a proposal to reduce road tax on all types of vehicles by 50 per cent from the month of October.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said that the file pertaining to the proposal has been moved.

“This reduction of 50 per cent road tax for purchase of new vehicles will be applicable from October to December 2019,” he added.Godinho said that the government has planned to reduce the road tax on all new vehicles for three months and the proposal will come up before the cabinet for approval soon.

He said that various states in the country have been taking measures to reduce the road tax in order to boost the auto industry and now the Goa government has also moved such a proposal.

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also reduced taxes for corporate sector. So we have also been taking steps to boost the economy in various ways,” he added.