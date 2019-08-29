50 electric buses to start plying on state roads by November

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Union ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises has sanctioned 50 electric buses to the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited for intra-city and interstate operations under the phase-II of faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India scheme.

The corporation is expected to complete the procurement process in a time-bound manner for using the electric buses by November this year.

The operation and maintenance cost of these buses is 50 per cent lesser than the buses running on diesel, which comes to Rs 11 per kilometre.

The selected company will have to take into account all expenses like the purchase cost of vehicles as well as cost of operations, electricity, driver salaries, concerns relating to management of fleet, charging infrastructure, replacement of batteries, and maintenance of vehicles.

The corporation had submitted expression of interest in July for 250 electric buses.

However, after evaluation of the proposal, the central ministry decided to sanction buses in phases with a subsidy of 40 per cent on cost.

The Union ministry has spelt out stringent timelines and conditions to be adhered to by the state for securing the subsidy that include supply of buses by the bidder from November, notification of electric vehicle policy for the state before finalising the bidder and the setting up of charging stations.

The state will also have to ensure and provide web portal connected to the central server to monitor real-time operations and reduced carbon dioxide per day.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, KTCL chairman Carlos Almeida said that these buses will run on public-private partnership mode under which the selected company will operate the buses and quote a per-km price.

“We are also trying to make bus operations conductor-less by introducing RFID cards for users to pay

the bus fares,” he said, adding each bus is estimated to cost around Rs 2.30 crore.

However, the cost of bus will be shared by the state and the Centre.

The tender for procurement of buses will be floated, and simultaneously the EV policy will be notified by September-end.

We expect to complete the procurement process in a time-bound manner for deployment of sanctioned electric buses by November this year, he said.

The corporation has proposed different routes for the operation of electric buses: from Panaji to Canacona, Panaji to Doodhsagar, Margao to Panaji and to Vasco and Karwar to Sanvordem.

The buses will also operate on Pernem, Valpoi and Netravali routes.

As per the EoI, these buses should operate about 12 lakh km during entire contract period of three years. Hence daily operations per electric bus has been fixed at 180 km.

KTCL managing director Venancio Furtado said that 25 charging stations will be established for both fast charging and slow charging at parking lots of the all 16 bus stations.

But the expenses required for developing charging infrastructure will have be borne by the successful bidder, while the cost for setting up of upstream infrastructure for supplying power from electricity grid to the charging stations will be borne by the corporation.

The corporation is also planning to convert its existing fleet of 545 diesel buses into electric ones in six years, but capacity of batteries and maintenance could be a challenge.

The KTCL is waiting for development of a technology on lithium ion battery for the buses as the existing batteries can travel up to 200-230 km when fully charged, which is not feasible for long distance.

Taking a leap towards energy conservation, the corporation has decided to harvest solar energy in their open spaces by installing solar panels to provide electricity to its depots across the state.

The corporation has also proposed to install rooftop solar power generating systems in the upcoming Bicholim bus station so as to help in running electrical operations in and around the bus stand.