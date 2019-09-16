51-yr-old held for stabbing son

Margao: Colva police have arrested Babu Naik Talwar, aged 51, for allegedly stabbing his son with a knife, thereby causing him injuries. The name of the injured was disclosed as Peter, who has been admitted in Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, Bambolim.

Police said that Talwar, a carpenter by profession, was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Margao, who remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

According to police sub inspector Yogesh Gadker, the alleged accused was presently unemployed and would come home drunk and abuse his wife and son in a state of intoxication.

The PSI further said that the alleged accused was also upset that his son Peter was not going for work. As per police, the alleged accused, while being allegedly drunk, picked up an argument with his son and wife. Angered by this, Peter flung a stick in his father’s direction; however, this escalated the situation with Babu going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife and allegedly stabbing his son with it.

Sangeeta Naik, wife of the alleged accused, lodged a complaint with the police giving details of the incident and based on it, the police registered the offence under Sections 326 and 504 of IPC. The alleged accused was arrested and the kitchen knife used in the crime was also recovered.