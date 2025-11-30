575 artistes to bring alive ancient theatrical traditions at Partagali

Panaji: The 550th anniversary celebrations of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Partagali Math will be held from November 27 to December 7, with various religious and cultural programs. As part of the celebrations, a special cultural program, ‘Nandi Darshan’, will be held on Tuesday at 7.30 pm at Jevottam Mandap, Partagali.

This program is inspired by the vision and concept of Mathadhish Param Pujya Shrimad Vidyadhish Tirtha Swami Maharaj, and will showcase the ancient theatrical traditions of Gomantak. Nandi is considered the auspicious beginning of a play in the traditional theatre of Gomantak.

The program will feature 17 nandis, including those from 15 temples, and two famous musical plays, ‘Sakuntal’ and ‘Manapaman’. The participating temples are: Shri Chamundeshwari Temple, Deulmal, Quepem, Shri Mahalaxmi Temple, Bandivade, Shri Navadurga Temple, Madkai, Shri Mohini Temple, Sadolxem, Canacona, Shri Mahalaxmi Temple, Panaji, Shri Vimaleshwar Temple, Rivona, Shri Devkikrishna Temple, Mashel, Shri Vetall Temple, Fatorda, Shri Nagesh Maharudra Temple, Nageshi, Shri Ramnath Temple, Ramnathi, Shri Lakshmi Mandir Trust, Sanvorcotta, Cuncolim, Shri Damodar Temple, Jambavali, Shri Ashwath Narayan Temple, Mokhard, Canacona, Shri Mahalsa Narayani Temple, Mardol, Shri Kamakshi Temple, Shiroda.

The program will feature around 575 artistes showcasing traditional music, costumes, and theatrical styles.

The music arrangement is by Yogish Sambari, with Gopal Prabhu (organ), Dattaraj Shetty (tabla), Kedar Dhamasker (pakhawaj), Yatin Talavalikar (percussion), Jitendra Borkar (stage management), and anchoring by Prof Bhaskar Nayak.

550 crore ‘Ram jap’ in 550 days enters World Book of Records

Panaji: A milestone of 550 days 550 crore ‘Shree Rama Nama Taraka Mantra Japa Abhigyan’ has been recognised by World Book of Records, London, Asia book of Records and India Book of Records.

The ‘550 Crore Rama Nama Japa’ was a devotional event started by the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math to commemorate its 550th anniversary. The abhiyan ran from April 17, 2024, to October 18, 2025, with the goal of achieving 550 crore recitations of the Rama Nama mantra. The goal was met on September 9, 2025.

Certificates were handed over to Param Poojya Shrimad Vidyadheesh Teerth Shripad Vader Swamiji on the occasion of Sardha Panchashatamanotsava.