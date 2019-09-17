6 dairy farmers, 3 societies felicitated

Ponda: Six dairy farmers and three milk societies were felicitated by the Goa Dairy for supplying large quantity of milk to the Dairy.

In the male category, Nakul Paryekar from Gawane ranked first. He supplied 1,17,043 litres of milk worth Rs 32.30 lakh. He was followed by Madhav Sahakari from Curti, who supplied 1,10,838 litres of milk worth Rs 29.06 lakh and while at the third place was Rajendra Sawal from Patradevi who supplied 82,410 litres of milk worth Rs 23.72 lakh.

In the female category, Sushma Prabhu from Usgao supplied 7,599 litres of milk worth Rs 21.03 lakh, followed by Sarita Dalvi from Velus who supplied 71,976 litres of milk worth Rs 19.97 lakh and Nirmala Komarpant from Palole supplied 68,421 litres of milk worth Rs 19.85 lakh.

Among the milk societies, Nandini SDVS Ltd – Kasarpal, Shree Sateri SDVS Ltd – Hansapur and Shree Sateri SDVS Ltd – Ibrampur were felicitated for supplying large quantity of milk to Goa Dairy.

Goa Dairy also distributed steel cans to the farmers under National Programme on Dairy Development. Around 3,500 farmers will benefit from the steel cans in the first phase and remaining farmers will get the steel cans in the second phase, said Goa Dairy administrator Dr Vilas Naik.