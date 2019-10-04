60% village panchayats may miss CZMP deadline

Margao: Nearly 60 per cent of the ‘affected’ village panchayats may miss the deadline on submission of coastal zone management plans.

Just about 30 village panchayats are likely to submit their plans on the deadline set by the government that is October 4.

The environment department has set October 4 deadline for the submission of CZMPs despite several panchayats demanding time till November 30, to prepare the plan due to lack of expertise despite seeking technical support from the government.

As per the information available on village plans, so far 23 village panchayats have already completed the plans, and are ready to submit them while around four village panchayats are racing against time to complete the process.

Sources informed that nearly 60 per cent of the village panchayats have taken up the work of preparing their CZMPs, however, will need more time to put the data together for preparing the plans.

The sources further informed that plans of Ambelim, Assolna, Betalbatim, Gonsua, Carmona, Deussua, Cuncolim, Curtorim, Loutolim, Macazana, Navelim, Raia, Telaulim, Velim, Borim, Carambilim Assolda, Odar, Xelvona, Benaulim and Orlim will be submitted on Friday, and the four villages Chandor, Chimbel, Mandrem and Sancoale are racing against time to give final touches to their plans so that they could be submitted.

It may be recalled that the state government had recently sent the consolidated plans back to the villages, however, had failed to incorporate any changes in the plans.

The deadline for the massive exercise by fisheries department in collecting fishermen data, fish landing sites, etc in six talukas of Ponda, Salcete, Canacona. Vasco, Bardez and Pernem also ends on Friday.

Members of Citizens for Coastal Communities said that “plans of most of the villages are nearing completion, however, given the abrupt advancing of the deadline by the government, we may not be able to submit all the plans as a lot of area-specific data has been collected and needed to be incorporated in the plans so that we have accurate plans.”

They said “the process takes time,” and added that the government on its part failed to ensure that local data is collected and incorporated in the plans.

“The work which had to be carried out by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management of preparing the plans with ground data didn’t happen,” they added.

A member said, “This situation has come about due to the failure on the part of the government, and the situation has happened due to the mismanagement, and so it is the responsibility of the government to extend the time so that other villages can also submit the data as it will have long term implications on the communities.”

The members informed at the moment the focus is on submission of as many plans as possible before the end of deadline and hope that the government provides time extension for the other villages to submit their data.