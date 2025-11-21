63,970 state govt employees as on March 31, 2024: Report

NT Reporter | Panaji

The Census report of the government employees published by the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation has said that as on March 31, 2024 there were 63,970 employees in 89 state government departments, 20 state public sector undertakings, 19 grant-in-aid institutions and 14 autonomous bodies comprising 39,972 males and 23,998 females.

Out of the 63,970 employees, 52,449 are Hindus, 9,997 are Catholic, 1,434 are Muslims and 90 are from other religions, the report has said.

According to the report, as on March 31, 2019 there were 63,162 government employees across the departments, grant-in-aid institutions, PSUs and autonomous bodies.

The findings have stated the total number of female employees is 13,699 accounting for 31.19 per cent of the total employees in state government departments, mainly in school education (2,152), health (1,774) and the Goa Medical College and

Hospital (1,755).

The report has also said that there were 2.40 per cent employees belonging to scheduled castes, 13.54 per cent employees belonging to scheduled tribes and 20.76 per cent employees are from OBC working in various departments.

This is as compared to 2.52 per cent, 11.36 percent, and 16.35 per cent employees of SC, ST and OBC respectively in 2019.

As the per 2024 report, it is significant to note that overall in the departments there were 36.71 per cent employees belonging to either SC/ST/OBC compared to 30.22 per cent in 2019.

The combined figures of the government employees falling under these categories are 20,519, which was 16,781 in the year 2019.

Out of 63,970, there were 55,754 (regular), 439 (ad-hoc), 2,369 (work charge) and 5,408 (others) categories of employees. The total numbers of employees in the government departments were 43,921 comprising 30,222 males and 13,699 females of which 39,909 were regular, 335 were ad-hoc, 2,266 work charged and 1,411 other categories, working on consolidated salary, contract, hour lecture basis etc.

As per the 2024 report, the highest numbers of employees 8,407 were in the police followed by 6,794 in the Electricity Department, 3,246 in the Health Department, 2,990 in the Public Works Department, 2,909 in School Education and 2,809 in Goa Medical College.

Out of 89 government departments, these six departments account for 61.83 per cent of the total number of employees. The work charge employees are largely in the PWD and the Water Resources Department.

It is significant to note that 16 departments had more female employees than males. In the departments, there were 3.60 per cent employees in Group A, 3.71 per cent in Group B, 89.12 per cent in Group C, 0.36 per cent in Group D and 3.21 per cent employees who are on contract, consolidated salary, part-time, hour lecture basis etc.

The total numbers of employees in PSUs were 3,372 comprising 2,868 males and 504 females. Kadamba Transport Corporation has the highest number of employees – 2,048.

It is observed that 2,123 (3.32 per cent) employees have availed of government accommodation facilities. The report has also said only 1,751 (3.99 per cent) of the employees working in government departments were availing the facility of government accommodation.

The percentage of employees working in grant-in-aid institutions, state PSUs and autonomous bodies availing the facility of government accommodation in 2024 was 1.79 per cent, 0.56 per cent and 8.14 per cent respectively.