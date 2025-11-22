8,119 govt staff are above 55

NT Reporter

Panaji

The census report of state government employees 2024 has revealed that out of 63,970 employees working in the 89 government departments, autonomous bodies, state public sector undertakings (PSUs) and grant-in-aid institutions, 8,119 employees are above the age of 55 years.

According to the report, published by the Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation, 8,576 employees are above 50 years and below 55 years, while 47,275 staffers are below the age of 50 years.

Government departments have 5,160 employees above 55 years, 5,592 are above 50 and below 50 years and 33,169 employees are below 50 years.

Similarly, in PSUs, 520 employees are above 55 years, 499 are above 50 and below 55 years and 2,353 employees are below the age of 50 years.

In autonomous bodies, 174 employees are above 55 years, 106 are above 50 and below 55 years and 566 are below 50 years of age.

In grant-in-aid institutions, 2,265 employees are above 55 years, 2,379 are above 50 years and below 55 years and 11,185 employees are below 50 years of age.

It is interesting to note that 8,914 employees are husband and wife working in government departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs and grant-in-aid institutions.

Out of which, 6,255 couples are working in the departments, 2,360 are working in grant-in-aid institutions, 163 couples in PSUs and 136 in autonomous bodies.

A report also revealed that 5,408 employees are working on consolidated salary, contract, part-time/hour, lecture basis, etc; of which 1,411 are working in government departments, 2,874 in grant-in-aid institutions, 1,039 in state PSUs and 84 in autonomous bodies.

Out of 5,408 such employees, 2,935 are males and 2,473 are females.

In government departments, there were 3.60 per cent employees in Group A, 3.71 per cent in Group B, 89.12 per cent in Group C, 0.36 per cent in Group D and 3.21 per cent employees who are working on contract, consolidated salary, part-time, hour lecture basis etc. The state administration altogether has 6.14 per cent gazetted employees.