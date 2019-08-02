87 complaints against power dept from 2017 till date

NT NETWORK

Margao

Consumer dispute redressal forums in the state have recorded a total of 87 complaints against the electricity department from 2017 till date and of the complaints, many were related to billing.

In response to a question by Ponda MLA Ravi Naik at the ongoing Assembly session, Power Minister Nilesh Cabral informed of the number of cases registered against the department.

It was informed that 45 complaints were registered against the department in 2017, 26 in 2018 and 16 this year. Of the 87 complaints filed, 53 have been filed over billing issues including overcharging power consumption and correction of bills.

In 2017, the forum had directed to refund two billing amounts of Rs 1.13 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh to complainant along with interest at the rate of 8 per cent.

Similar settlements for correction of bills were ordered by the forum over 2018 and 2019. The department was also directed to revise bills in the case of incorrect meter reading.

In the case of a faulty meter complaint, the forum had directed the department to re-test a complainant’s old meter in accordance with procedures laid down and upon receipt of the fresh test report, the forum directed the department to take appropriate action.

This year too, a major number of cases were filed against exorbitant bill amounts. Of the 16 complaints filed this year, 10 complaints are still being heard in the forums in North and South Goa.

Other complaints included delay in supplying three phase connection, reconnection of electricity supply and correction in the type of electrical connection. The minister also informed that complaints could be filed by email at cgrfgoa@yahoo.com but added that there was no provision to track the status

online.