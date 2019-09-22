A classic act

Two Indian classical artistes will present a combination of dhrupad and khayal in jugalbandi-style format on sitar at the music event ‘Sursangam’ held in memory of professor, Suresh Ramaswamy. NT BUZZ gets more details

Ramandeep Kaur | NT BUZZ

Sitar artistes Jyoti Hegde and Mrinalini Kotur are all set to come together for a performance of dhrupad and khayal in jugalbandi-style format on sitar at ‘Sursangam’ at BITS Pilani, Goa. Both the artistes will be accompanied by Uday Kulkarni on tabla.

Karnataka-based Jyoti holds a masters degree from Karnataka University, Dharwad where she learned sitar in the khayal style under the guidance of Bindhumadhav Pathak. One day she heard him play the rudra veena and was magnetically drawn to the instrument. She felt it evoked the artistic core in her much more deeply than the sitar. “Women were generally excluded from learning the rudra veena but I convinced him to teach me. I did not fear the superstitions and folklore that abounded in connection to the instrument and overcame resistance from my mother too,” she says.

Later she was drawn to the oldest and purest genre of Indian music, dhrupad, and currently she plays the rudra veena exclusively in that angle. “I play rudra veena in dhrupad style and it is the foundation of our Hindustani classical music. I perform sitar in the khayal style as well. While I have previously performed at this concert twice before, this is the first time I will play sitar,” informs Jyothi who has been performing for the last 45 years and is also an ‘A’ grade artiste on All India Radio since 2009.

Jyoti will be accompanied by another artiste Mrinalini who is her disciple for the past few years. Also from Karnataka, Mrinalini is a post graduate in Marathi and is a prolific, much sought after translator especially for her works of Kannada literature into Marathi. Besides this, she is also an artiste. Her musical classes were initiated at the hands of Dharmadhikari, where she learnt harmonium. She later continued her musical training in sitar under Shashikanth Chitnis of Kolhapur.

“I knew Jyoti since college days. When I got to know she too was in Dharwad, I requested her to teach me music as her style of dhrupad is very attractive. Our performance of dhrupad and khayal is a very good combination which today’s generation need to see and enjoy,” says Mrinalini.

(Organised by Srutilaya in association with Himalayan Universal Trust, ‘Sursangam’ will be held at 5 p.m. on September 22 at BITS Goa Auditorium, BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus, Zuarinagar. Entry free for all.)