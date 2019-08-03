A decade of dishing out Pan-Asian delights

NT BUZZ

Tamari, the award-winning restaurant at Vivanta Goa, Panaji celebrated 10 years of serving signature pan-Asian gourmet experiences. To commemorate the occasion, the masterchefs at Tamari showcased some of the bestselling signature recipes of the last 10 years with a tantalising feast of authentic preparations from China, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The delightful luncheon was attended by the glitz and glamour of Goa and accompanied with an innovative selection of cocktails and conversations over mouth-watering pan-Asian flavours.

Speaking on the occasion, general manager, Vivanta Goa, Panaji, Jaikant Shroff said: “The much awarded Tamari – our pan-Asian offering is the jewel in the crown of our culinary landscape. Our no compromise belief has kept the standards very high and our huge regular patrons list is a befitting testimony of its excellence.”

(Guests can avail the signature 10-year menu for lunch and dinner at 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Tamari, Vivanta Goa, Panaji.)