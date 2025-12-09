A legacy lives on

Twenty artists pay homage to the late Dr. Pedro Alexandre Amor de Fonseca Cabral Adão in ‘ Paintings & More’ which opens at Art Chamber- Galeria de Belas Artes in Calangute

In December 2005, Dr. Pedro Alexandre Amor de Fonseca Cabral Adão, then Consul General of Portugal in Goa (Feb 2005-Nov 29, 2006) hosted ‘Portugal through the Eyes of Artists’ at his official residence in Altinho. The groundbreaking exhibition was a remarkable moment of cultural exchange that helped change the trajectory of many of its artists’ careers as well as fundamentally reshape the art landscape of Goa.

In December of 2025, two decades later, the same 20 artists (with three additional emerging artists) return—each carrying a richer vocabulary, a more nuanced artistic voice and a deeper appreciation for the late Dr. Pedro who helped shape their early journeys.

“Today they are Goa’s most formidable artists, each making a substantial contribution to Goa’s art world. Here, they offer works in their distinct visual languages in diverse media ranging from paintings on canvas to painting on ghumots and clay pots to mixed media to works in thread on textile. Each one is a tour de force in themselves,” says co-curator Samira Sheth.

Founder of Art Chamber, Yolanda de Sousa Kammermeier has also taken Dr. Adão’s legacy forward by instituting an annual prize – the Dr Pedro Cabral Adão Promising Artist Award. The show includes three of these award winners – Sidhan Kundaikar, Deepak Shirodkar and Rohit Bhosle.

“Dr. Pedro’s stay was brief. But in that short span of time, the Consul made forays and inroads into every Goan heart by simply being himself, warm, caring and understanding,” she says

(The exhibition will be on view till January 6, 2026)