A mark of tribute

During the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the town of Marcel becomes a popular destination owing to the creativity witnessed in festive décor and dekhava. This year, along with the idol of Ganesha, a statue of Manohar Parrikar was crafted by artist Prakash Apa Bhagat Mashelkar and is on view till September 22 at his home in Duelwada, Marcel. The 68-year-old artist who has been displaying his artwork for the past 27 years, states that the idea behind developing the statue was to pay tribute to the late chief minister and his rich legacy. Mashelkar took one month to craft the statue along with the idol of Ganesha. The statue was created using waste paper, jute, cotton and paint, without the use of any environment-harmful material.