A tribute to Goa

In a bid to pay tribute to Goa on its second anniversary, Le Meridien, Goa has collaborated with the Women of Fatorda to organise the ‘Women of Fatorda Fest’ and showcase the lost flavours of Goa. The fest will begin from August 16 to August 24 at Le Meridien Goa, Calangute. A special menu has been curated for the same by chef Silvanus Fernandes.

General manager, Le Meridien, Victor Chen said: “As part of the collaboration, the Women of Fatorda will work along with chef Silvanus of Le Meridien and prepare traditional Goan food. We aim to not only promote the women but also the lost flavours of Goa. ”

The Women of Fatorda promotion will feature a wide array of authentic Goan dishes. The appetizers will comprise of dishes such as neer fanas kappa and fishermen’s BBQ. The vegetarian main course will include mixed vegetable shagoti, gavali bhaji, bhindiche hooman and goemchi bhajichi biryani while the non-vegetarian main course will include amot tikat, bangado reachodo, chandrawado mutton curry and goemchi kombadi biryani.

Speaking about what’s in store, chef Silvanus said: “We have curated this exquisite culinary promotion to revive the old cooking styles and lesser known authentic dishes from the eclectic Goan cuisine. Through the Women of Fatorda promotion, we would like to go beyond the mainstream Goan dishes and understand the impact that the Portuguese had on the cuisine. Through this promotion we hope to bring in a change in perspective with which our patrons view Goan cuisine.”

The Women of Fatorda is a movement that gives dignity of life and labour to the marginalised and underprivileged women who belong to the Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities of Fatorda, who are determined to craft their own independence and improve their social life by sharing the traditional recipes of their communities that have a history of more than 500 years. These unique masalas are made with the choicest ingredients sourced from local farms and are hygienically packed to offer the most authentic aroma and taste of traditional Goan cuisine. Archana Patnekar from the Women of Fatorda said: “We have been making masalas for years and it feels good to see our spices being used in preparing dishes for a five-star hotel.” Another member of the organisation, Rupa Korgaonkar expressed her happiness about the recognition recieved.

Apart from the fest, as part of the anniversary offer Le Meridien will also offer typical Goan thalis (vegetarian and seafood) which will run for the entire month at a reasonable price.

