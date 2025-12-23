A visual feast

A group of local artists are displaying their artworks at Artjuna Café, Panaji, until January 10

KALYANI JHA | NT BUZZ

Artjuna Café in Panaji is hosting an art exhibition comprising of a group of local artists from across Goa displaying over 50 paintings in different mediums.

“With the cafe having recently opened in Panaji, we wanted to make our presence here. With our previous experience for exhibitions in the past years, we decided we would start something in Panaji to push the place,” says outlet manager Artjuna Panaji Valmiki Peshwe. There was no particular theme.

The intent was just to give a platform to artists who are Goans or have made Goa their home for a few years now, he adds

One of the artists, Prateek Chari, from Mardol who specialises in portraits, is showcasing four of his paintings – two are portraits in acrylic and the other two are watercolours paintings.

Chari has exhibited his paintings before at various places. But this is his first time exhibiting in a café. “The experience of exhibiting in a café has been unique. I was able to meet different kinds of artists, practising different styles of art,”

says Chari.

Lavanya Ullas, an artist from Aldona has been painting for five years, primarily for herself. This is the first time she is showcasing her work in public. Ullas submitted six of her paintings and had the opportunity to sell one of her artworks on the opening night.

“It was a huge step for me to exhibit my art and selling at the opening is a milestone for me and the team Artjuna,” says Ullas.

Her work revolves around animals and she prefers the water colour medium as it gives “a mix of realism with surreal elements”.

Another artist Michelle Faria from Taleigao is exhibiting five of her artworks based on flora and fauna which are found in Goa. Most of her works are centred around birds, animals and insects in the medium of archival inks, pens and watercolours in different bases on different papers that she picks up during

her travels. “The different textured papers allow the medium of different colours to spread differently and bring out best of the artwork, which can be seen in the painting I have showcased here,” she says.

She found her experience of showcasing her work at Artjuna Café as very easy going.

“I think it’s a very controlled environment in the café, where you can sit down, relax, and can even analyse the paintings when you’re eating there. While sitting and observing the artworks you like think of it in a different manner. Everyone has a different opinion when they look at one painting. The way the light falls on a painting also matters and the cafe has good light exposure,” shares Faria.