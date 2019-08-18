‘Abhyas Varga’ will go a long way in helping party MLAs: Sawant

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Saturday, said that ‘Abhyas Varga,’ the training programme organised for the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs would go a long way in helping them during the State Assembly elections scheduled in 2022.

The two-day ‘Abhyas Varga’ of the BJP, which ended on Saturday, witnessed the legislators being briefed about the ideology and principles of the political party.

They were also trained about how to interact with the public, especially, the voters in their respective constituencies.

Altogether 23 out of 27 BJP legislators attended this overnight programme.

The Chief Minister, speaking to the media after the end of the ‘Abhyas Varga’ said that the technicalities behind abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution that was in force in Jammu and Kashmir, and its benefits to the country were discussed at the programme.

“We also delved upon the strategy for effective functioning of the government, so that the BJP returns to power in the state after the 2022 State Assembly Elections,” he mentioned, adding that taking ideology of the BJP to the party MLAs was important aspect of the programme.

“The state BJP president, Vinay Tendulkar made an inaugural speech. Rajendra Arlekar spoke on Atal Behari Vajpayee, and Narendra Sawaikar spoke about Sushma Swaraj,” Sawant informed, adding that he addressed the first session of the programme, in the capacity of the Chief Minister, while national BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli handled the second session.

“Today, the national general secretary of the party Muralidhar Rao, our organisational secretary, Satish Dhond and Dr Y Bharath Shetty addressed different sessions,” he noted.

Govind Parvatkar, a senior party leader, termed the programme as successful.