Add’tl staff to be deployed on beaches during NY festivities

Lifesavers will remain on duty until 1 am on New Year’s Eve

Panaji: Anticipating increased tourist arrivals in Goa during the upcoming New Year festive week, Drishti Marine has bolstered its life-saving efforts along the coast, including implementation of shifts till 1 am for comprehensive beach safety support.

“Drishti Marine has taken significant pre-emptive safety measures this holiday season to safeguard beach-goers, which include increasing the number of lifesavers by 135 personnel, comprising 70 lifesavers and 14 beach marshals in South Goa, and 65 lifesavers and 19 beach marshals in North Goa. These steps have been taken in anticipation of increased footfall along popular stretches of Goa’s coastline,” said Drishti Marine CEO Navin Awasthi.

To manage large midnight crowds on New Year’s Eve, Drishti Marine lifesavers will remain on duty until 1 am as part of extended safety operations.

More than 450 lifesavers will man their designated sites and 70 beach marshal personnel will be engaged in the operations to ensure unhindered service.

Additionally, Drishti Marine’s jeep-patrolling fleet has been enhanced with additional vehicles to speedily assist with rescues and intensify patrolling along the beach stretches.

“Additional jet skis have also been deployed at popular beaches that witness higher tourist footfalls. Lifesavers manning these jet skis also coordinate with each other from various locations during search and rescue operations,” Drishti Marine said.

Every tower and jeep on the beach has a high-powered two-way radio set installed to enable strong communications capability.

Lifesavers at all towers, 24 in North Goa and 20 in South Goa, are equipped with first-aid kits, spine boards, surfboards, rescue boards, rescue tubes, handheld radio sets and bag valve masks to assist in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines.