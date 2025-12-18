Adeep’s lonehand not enough

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa’s Vijay Merchant Trophy campaign slipped deeper into trouble after another difficult opening day, as Andhra seized control of their third-round clash at the Sector 10 BSP Cricket Stadium with a commanding 76-run first-innings lead and nine wickets still intact.

Sent in after winning the toss, Goa were rescued almost single-handedly by opener Adeep Miskin, who counter-punched his way to a brilliant 109 off 108 deliveries — an innings laced with 18 fours and three sixes. But with little support around him, the innings never took shape. Only Vinit Kamat (21) reached double figures as Goa crashed to 168 all out in 42.2 overs.

Andhra replied with ruthless clarity. Openers Kowshik and T Harsha dismantled Goa’s attack, scoring at nearly a run-a-ball to close the day at 244 for 1 in 43 overs. Kowshik remained unbeaten on 114, while Harsha strode to 97*, leaving Goa’s bowlers bereft of answers. Only Mrunal Naik found a breakthrough, returning 1 for 66.